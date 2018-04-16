× Two Piedmont cities make list of 100 best places to live in US

Two cities in the Piedmont have made a recent list of the 100 best places in the country to live.

Greensboro came in at No. 60 and Winston-Salem at No. 43 on U.S. News & World Report’s latest list of the 100 best places to live in America.

Austin, Texas took the No. 1 spot, followed by Colorado Springs, Colorado; Denver, Colorado and Des Moines, Iowa.

The report referred to Winston-Salem as “a region with an upward trajectory that still maintains its Southern roots.”

“While the city is traditionally Southern in its friendliness, it has an international feel. The metro area celebrates its diversity during an array of festivals and through a variety of cuisines,” the report says. “You’ll find restaurants serving everything from traditional North Carolina barbecue to Indian curries and Greek pastries.”

The article referred to Greensboro as “one of those places that’s big enough to have everything you need but small enough for you to regularly bump into people you know.”

“People who live here love it and say they have no reason to leave,” the report said. “Those who do leave will often return home to Greensboro to raise their families.”

In 2016, Greensboro ranked No. 51 and Winston-Salem came in at No. 39.

Raleigh and Durham came in at No. 13, Charlotte at No. 22 and Asheville at 24.

See the entire list here.