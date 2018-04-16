× Tornado in Rockingham County was an EF-1; 7 people injured

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, N.C. — The EF-2 tornado that resulted in extensive damage and power outages in Guilford County Sunday crossed through Rockingham County as an EF-1 tornado, according to the National Weather Service.

The tornado entered Rockingham County from the south at 5:25 p.m. It moved at about 45 mph toward the north north-northeast, crossing Highway 87, about five miles southeast of Reidsville, and crossed Grooms Road and Brooks Road, about four miles east of Reidsville.

The storm progressed north north-northeast, crossing Highway 158 about five miles northeast of Reidsville and then moved through the east side of Ruffin before finally lifting between Dibrell Road and Bradley Road around 5:46 p.m.

Numerous buildings, outbuildings and barns were significantly damaged — including at least 20 homes and farms, and the Oak Haven Event Center in downtown Ruffin. Countless trees were snapped or uprooted along the nearly 18-mile path.

Seven people were injured — including one father and 7-year-old son who were critically injured in their moving car when a double-wide home was lifted onto the 1300 block of Grooms Road into oncoming traffic.