SkyView8 video shows destruction at Peeler Elementary after thunderstorms, tornado

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Incredible SkyView8 video shows damage at Peeler Elementary School in Greensboro after thunderstorms and a tornado passed through Guilford and Rockingham counties Sunday afternoon.

The tornado was confirmed at about 5:30 p.m. near the Rockingham County community of Monroeton and in Greensboro prior to that, according to the National Weather Service.

A 48-year-old man was driving when he hit by a tree on the corner of Summit Avenue and East Cone Boulevard. The victim, identified as Anthony George, was driving east on East Cone Boulevard when the tree fell on his BMW.

A woman was also hit by the fallen tree, but she received non-life-threatening injuries.