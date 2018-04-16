Salvation Army Greensboro to help tornado victims

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The Salvation Army Greensboro on Monday dispatched workers to the affected area of Greensboro to support clients of its Rapid Rehousing program who live there, according to a press release.

The Salvation Army will be offering them shelter at the Center of Hope until they can be placed, again, in permanent housing.

The Salvation Army also has a mobile feeding unit in the area to serve relief workers and families who are working to reclaim their personal belongings and attempting to clear their property of the debris from the storm.

The Salvation Army is ready to serve families with grocery bags for immediate food needs, as well as clothing and household items, when families need these items.

Application for assistance for these items can be made at The Salvation Army Center of Hope at 1311 S. Eugene Street. Those seeking assistance will need to bring identification with their address indicated.