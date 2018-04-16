Person killed in 3-vehicle crash near Reidsville

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, N.C. -- One person died in a crash in Rockingham County Monday morning, according to Trooper Brandon Baker.

The crash happened at N.C. 87 and Barnes Street near Reidsville at 8:11 a.m.

Troopers say a box truck driven by 22-year-old Byron Wayne Hyde, of Thomasville, hit a minivan on the driver's side and then hit a rental car.

The driver of the minivan was taken to Annie Penn Hospital where they died from their injuries.

The driver of the rental car was not injured.

Hyde is charged with failure to stop at a red light and misdemeanor death by motor vehicle.

Troopers do not believe speed or impairment were factors in the crash.

36.313539 -79.630524