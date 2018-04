× Officer-involved shooting near Madison; officer is OK, sheriff’s office says

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, N.C. — An officer-involved shooting happened in Rockingham County on Monday afternoon, according to Sgt. Kevin Suthard, with the sheriff’s office.

The shooting happened at 325 Nell Road, south of Madison.

Suthard said the officer involved in the shooting is OK.

The sheriff’s office has not released any additional information.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.

36.369691 -79.956833