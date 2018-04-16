× National Weather Service estimates tornado that barreled through Greensboro was ‘high-end EF-2″

RALEIGH, N.C. — The National Weather Service Monday afternoon provided a preliminary estimate for Sunday night’s tornado in Greensboro, saying the twister was a “high-end EF-2.”

The tornado had max wind speeds of 135 mph and had a path width of at least 300 yards.

The hardest hit area appears to be in the neighborhoods near Hampton Elementary School on the east side of Greensboro.

See photos of the destruction here.