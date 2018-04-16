Watch live at 3 p.m.: Greensboro to hold press conference on deadly storms

National Weather Service estimates tornado that barreled through Greensboro was ‘high-end EF-2″

Posted 1:09 pm, April 16, 2018, by , Updated at 01:08PM, April 16, 2018

By Elwell Ave

RALEIGH, N.C. — The National Weather Service Monday afternoon provided a preliminary estimate for Sunday night’s tornado in Greensboro, saying the twister was a “high-end EF-2.”

The tornado had max wind speeds of 135 mph and had a path width of at least 300 yards.

The hardest hit area appears to be in the neighborhoods near Hampton Elementary School on the east side of Greensboro.

