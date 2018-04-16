× Man who went missing in North Carolina state park during church camping trip found dead in lake

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — A man who vanished a week ago at a North Carolina state park has been found dead, according to WTVD.

Jesse Sgro, 22, was found at Singletary Lake State Park in Bladen County on Saturday.

He was found in the middle of the lake several hundred yards from both the pier and the far shoreline, Katie Hall, a state parks spokesperson said. Sgro’s body was found in about 12 to 14 feet of water.

Hall said Sgro had removed some articles of clothing, apparently in an effort to swim.

Sgro was at the park for a church retreat and went missing last Saturday.

Hall said a group of people went out on the lake in canoes around sunset April 6 when conditions were windy.

Sgro’s canoe was found across the lake from his campsite the next morning with his life jacket and cell phone still in the boat.