Man killed by falling tree amid storm in Greensboro identified

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- The man killed when a tree fell on his car in Greensboro Sunday afternoon has been identified, according to a press release.

The incident happened around 5:46 p.m. at East Cone Boulevard and Caesar Street. Police say 48-year-old Anthony George was driving on East Cone Boulevard when the tree fell on his BMW.

Live blog: Deadly storm moves through Triad

A woman was also hit by the fallen tree, but she received non-life-threatening injuries. The road was closed for several hours but has since reopened.

The tornado moved through Greensboro on Sunday afternoon, prompting a tornado warning that expired at 5:30 p.m. The storm system moved north and a tornado was confirmed in Rockingham County, which prompted a tornado warning there.

Authorities confirmed during a press conference Sunday night that George's death was related to the storm.