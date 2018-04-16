John Cena, Nikki Bella end relationship year after getting engaged

John Cena and Nikki Bella have decided to end their engagement.

Bella tweeted Sunday evening that the professional wrestlers have ended their relationship.

We love you all ❤️ N pic.twitter.com/ooACLFXeMv — Nikki & Brie (@BellaTwins) April 16, 2018

The tweet read, “While this decision was a difficult one, we continue to have a great deal of love and respect for one another. We ask that you respect our privacy during this time in our lives.”

The couple made headlines last year when Cena proposed to Bella at WrestleMania 33.