ASHEVILLE, N.C. — Actor Harry Anderson died in Asheville on Monday, police confirmed to WSPA.

Anderson played Judge Harry Stone in the sitcom “Night Court” from 1984 to 1992.

Anderson was a three-time Emmy nominee.

Asheville Police Department PIO Christina Hallingse told WSPA they were called to a home early Monday morning where Anderson died.

No foul play is suspected.

Anderson was 65 years old.