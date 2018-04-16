× Guilford County Schools to relocate students after tornado damage

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Guilford County Schools students who attend three schools that were damaged by Sunday’s storms will be relocated to other campuses.

Peeler Elementary students, which has 291 students, will relocate to Bluford Elementary (276 students).

Erwin Montessori students (252 students) will relocate to Alamance Elementary (526 students).

Hampton Elementary students (297 students) will relocate to Reedy Fork Elementary (424 students).

The relocations will last for the rest of the school year.

Guilford County Schools were closed Monday due to the storm damage. It is unclear when they will reopen but officials said they plan to have all Guilford County Schools students back in class by the end of the week. Some may go back sooner.