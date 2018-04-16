Guilford County Schools serving meals to students after thunderstorms, tornado

Many people in the Piedmont Triad are reeling after thunderstorms and a tornado passed through Guilford and Rockingham counties on Sunday.
To help, Guilford County Schools is providing meals to school-age children from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Monday.
The meals will be available at the following locations:
- Greensboro Farmers Curb Market -- 501 Yanceyville St., Greensboro
- Peck Elementary School -- 1601 W. Florida St., Greensboro
- Mount Zion Baptist Church -- 1301 Alamance Church Road, Greensboro
- Andrews High School -- 1920 McGuinn Drive, High Point
- Ferndale Middle School -- 701 Ferndale Blvd., High Point
- Guilford Elementary School -- 920 Stage Coach Trail, Greensboro
- Grimsley High School -- 801 Westover Terrace, Greensboro
- Swann Middle School -- 811 Cypress St., Greensboro
- Rankin Elementary School -- 1501 Spry St., Greensboro
The tornado was confirmed at about 5:30 p.m. near the Rockingham County community of Monroeton and in Greensboro prior to that, according to the National Weather Service.
People throughout the Triad were without power on Monday and there were numerous reports of damage.