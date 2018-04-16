Guilford County Schools serving meals to students after thunderstorms, tornado

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Many people in the Piedmont Triad are reeling after thunderstorms and a tornado passed through Guilford and Rockingham counties on Sunday.

To help, Guilford County Schools is providing meals to school-age children from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Monday.

The meals will be available at the following locations:

Greensboro Farmers Curb Market -- 501 Yanceyville St., Greensboro

Peck Elementary School -- 1601 W. Florida St., Greensboro

Mount Zion Baptist Church -- 1301 Alamance Church Road, Greensboro

Andrews High School -- 1920 McGuinn Drive, High Point

Ferndale Middle School -- 701 Ferndale Blvd., High Point

Guilford Elementary School -- 920 Stage Coach Trail, Greensboro

Grimsley High School -- 801 Westover Terrace, Greensboro

Swann Middle School -- 811 Cypress St., Greensboro

Rankin Elementary School -- 1501 Spry St., Greensboro

The tornado was confirmed at about 5:30 p.m. near the Rockingham County community of Monroeton and in Greensboro prior to that, according to the National Weather Service.