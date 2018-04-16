× Davidson County man accused of abusing 5-year-old child

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. — A Davidson County man is accused of abusing a child, according to a news release from the sheriff’s office.

Michael Dwayne Russell, 21, is charged with child abuse inflicting serious injury.

On Feb. 28, the sheriff’s office received a report of possible abuse of a 5-year-old who lived in Guilford County.

The child was found to have heavy bruising on the left side of his head and bruising in and around his right ear, the release said. The child had a perforated right ear drum.

The child was seen at The Dragonfly House Child Advocacy Center and said Russell had caused the injuries by hitting him with a closed fist.

Following an investigation, a warrant was obtained for Russell’s arrest and he was taken into custody on Friday.

Russell is being held in the Davidson County Jail under a $20,000 secured bond.