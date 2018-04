HIGH POINT, N.C. — Emergency workers are on scene of a crash in High Point.

The service road leading from Brentwood Street to Business 85 Northbound is closed.

Two vehicles, a car and a van, were involved and two people were taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

The road will be closed for up to one-and-a-half hours.

