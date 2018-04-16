Alleged shoplifter dies following fight with employees

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BROOKLYN, N.Y. -- A man accused of shoplifting died on Saturday following an altercation with employees, according to WPIX.

The incident happened around 7:30 a.m. at the Stop & Shop store in Brooklyn. Arriving officers found the victim, 51-year-old Ralph Nimmons, lying on the floor unconscious and unresponsive.

He was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The store said they will cooperate with law enforcement in the investigation. A medical examiner will determine the cause of death