7 inmates killed, 17 injured after fights at South Carolina maximum security prison

LEE COUNTY, S.C. — Seven inmates were killed and 17 more were injured during a “mass casualty incident” at a maximum security prison in South Carolina.

The South Carolina Department of Corrections first posted about the “ongoing situation” late Sunday night.

@SCDCNews and SLED are responding to an ongoing situation at Lee Correctional Institution. — SC Dept. Corrections (@SCDCNews) April 16, 2018

The S.C. Department of Corrections said early Monday morning that an incident involving “multiple inmate on inmate altercations” in three housing units at the prison began around 7:15 p.m. The prison was secure at 2:55 a.m.

Another tweet said all responding officers are safe and accounted for.

According to The State, the facility houses around 1,600 inmates and is located about 55 miles from Columbia.

The incident at Lee CI resulted in 17 inmates requiring outside medical attention and 7 inmates were killed. — SC Dept. Corrections (@SCDCNews) April 16, 2018