20 Greensboro homes and businesses destroyed by Sunday’s storms, city manager says

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Twenty homes and businesses were destroyed by Sunday’s storms in Greensboro, according to City Manager Jim Westmoreland.

Westmoreland said 80 homes and businesses had major damage, with another 60 that had minor damage.

The storms affected 320 structures in total.

Around 21,000 people are still without power throughout Guilford County as of Monday at 3 p.m.

The National Weather Service Monday afternoon provided a preliminary estimate for Sunday night’s tornado in Greensboro, saying the twister was a “high-end EF-2.”

One person was killed in the storms.