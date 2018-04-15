Video shows tornado moving through Greensboro

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. – Video sent to FOX8 shows a tornado moving through Greensboro on Sunday.

Exclusive video sent to FOX8’s Van Denton by Stephanie Hopkins shows the tornado near Hwy. 29 South.

A tornado warning that was issued for Guilford County expired at 5:30 p.m. The storm system moved up to Rockingham County, prompting a tornado warning there.

A tornado was then confirmed near the Rockingham County community of Monroeton.

The warnings for both counties have since expired.

Thousands of people throughout the Triad were without power on Sunday and there were numerous reports of damage.