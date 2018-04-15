Tree topples in Winston-Salem as several Piedmont counties are under tornado watch

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A tornado watch has been issued for several counties in the Triad including Alamance, Caswell, Davidson, Forsyth, Guilford, Randolph, Rockingham and Stokes until 11 p.m. Sunday.

A tornado watch also went into effect shortly after noon Sunday for Alleghany, Davie, Iredell, Rowan, Surry, Yadkin and Wilkes counties. That watch expires at 7 p.m.

Heavy showers and storms will cross the region Sunday afternoon into this evening, ahead of a strong cold front.

Rainfall rates of 1 to 2 inches per hour are possible with a potential storm total rainfall of 2 to 3 inches.

A tree toppled in a Winston-Salem neighborhood on Sunday, closing a road and knocking out power.