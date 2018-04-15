× Tornado warning issued for Rockingham County after tornado confirmed in Rockingham, Guilford counties

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, N.C. – A tornado warning has been issued for Rockingham County after a tornado was confirmed in Rockingham and Guilford counties.

The warning for Rockingham County is in effect until 6 p.m. after a confirmed tornado was found near the Rockingham County community of Monroeton at about 5:30 p.m., according to the National Weather Service.

A tornado was also confirmed in Guilford County, which prompted the tornado warning earlier in the evening. That warning expired at 5:30 p.m.

Locations in Rockingham County that are impacted include Eden, Reidsville, Wentworth, Bethel and Providence.

There are more than 8,000 people without power in Forsyth County and more than 6,000 people without power in Guilford County, in addition to numerous reports of trees down.