Tornado warning issued for Guilford County

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — A tornado warning has been issued for Guilford County on Sunday, in additional to severe thunderstorms warnings that were also issued in the area.

A severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was found near Greensboro shortly after 5 p.m., moving north at 55 mph.

The thunderstorm is expected to move through Greensboro between 5:30 and 6:30 p.m. and is likely to take down trees and power lines with winds between 70 and 80 mph.

The locations impacted include Greensboro, McLeansville, Lake Townsend Marina, Lake Townsend, Lake Jeanette Marina, Monticello, Lake Brandt, Haw River State Park and Forest Oaks.

A severe thunderstorm warning has also been issued for Forsyth, Davidson, Randolph and Guilford counties until 5:30 p.m. Sunday.

The locations impacted for that storm include Greensboro, Winston-Salem, High Point, Asheboro, Lexington, Randleman, Thomasville, Kernersville and Seagrove.