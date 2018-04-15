× Teenager accused of shooting North Carolina deputy in face, chest arrested

CAMERON, N.C. — A teenager accused of shooting and injuring a North Carolina deputy has been arrested, according to WTVD.

Mario Alexander Garcia III, 16, is accused of shooting Harnett County deputy James Eric Cook in the chest and face on Saturday in Cameron.

The shooting happened on a path in a wooded area as the deputy was following up on a missing person’s report and a scuffle broke out. Garcia had been reported missing on Friday.

Cook was rushed to Cape Fear Valley Medical Center and is in stable condition. Officials say the bulletproof vest saved his life.

Cook has been with the sheriff’s office for eight years.