Severe thunderstorm warning issued for Forsyth, Davidson, Randolph and Guilford counties

A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for Forsyth, Davidson, Randolph and Guilford counties until 5:30 p.m. Sunday.

A severe thunderstorm was found about 10 miles southeast of Lexington shortly after 4:30 p.m. and is moving north at 55 mph. The storm has 70 mph wind gusts and quarter-sized hail.

The locations impacted include Greensboro, Winston-Salem, High Point, Asheboro, Lexington, Randleman, Thomasville, Kernersville and Seagrove.

The storm is expected to move through Greensboro between 5:30 and 6:30 p.m. and is likely to take down trees and power lines with winds between 70 and 80 mph.

A tornado watch has been issued for several counties in the Triad including Alamance, Caswell, Davidson, Forsyth, Guilford, Randolph, Rockingham and Stokes counties until 11 p.m. Sunday.

A tornado watch also went into effect shortly after noon Sunday for Alleghany, Davie, Iredell, Rowan, Surry, Yadkin and Wilkes counties. That watch expires at 7 p.m.

The flash flood watch was also issued for Davidson, Forsyth, Guilford and Randolph counties and lasts throughout the evening, according to the National Weather Service.