R. Lee Ermey, former Marine Corps drill instructor and 'Full Metal Jacket' actor, dies at 74

R. Lee Ermey, a former Marine Corps drill instructor known as the sadistic Gunnery Sgt. Hartman in Stanley Kubrick’s “Full Metal Jacket,” died Sunday morning, according to Fox News, citing his longtime manager. He was 74.

“He will be greatly missed by all of us,” Bill Rogin wrote in a statement on Twitter. “Semper Fi, Gunny. Godspeed.”

The Kansas native enlisted in the Marine Corps and age 17 and spent 14 months in Vietnam before he was discharged in 1972, according to Fox News.

He served as a technical adviser in Francis Ford Coppola’s Vietnam War epic, “Apocalypse Now,” in which he also had a small role as a helicopter pilot.

But Ermey didn’t get his big break until nine years later, in Kubrick’s own take on Vietnam, which also earned him a Golden Globe Award nomination for Best Supporting Actor.