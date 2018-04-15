× Police looking for man accused of robbing Subway restaurant in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. – Police are looking for a man accused of robbing a Subway restaurant in Winston-Salem on Saturday.

Police said the suspect entered the business at 7736 North Point Boulevard within the North Point Shopping Center shortly before 8:30 p.m. and demanded money, while threatening to use a weapon.

The suspect allegedly took the money and ran off. Nobody was hurt, according to a police press release.

Anyone with any information can call Winston-Salem police at (336) 727-2800.