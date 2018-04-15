Photos show damage after thunderstorms and tornado pass through the area

Thunderstorms passed through the area on Sunday and a tornado was confirmed in Guilford and Rockingham counties.

A tornado was confirmed at about 5:30 p.m. near the Rockingham County community of Monroeton and in Greensboro prior to that, according to the National Weather Service.

Both counties had been under tornado warnings, but both warnings expired on Sunday night.

The eastern portion of the Piedmont remains under a tornado watch until 11 p.m., while the western portion remains under a flash flood watch through the evening.

There are more than 29,000 people without power in Guilford County and more than 6,000 people without power in Forsyth County.

There have been numerous reports of trees down, including one that fell on a car on Cone Boulevard in Greensboro.

A tree also toppled in Winston-Salem on Sunday, closing a road and knocking out power to residents in the 300 block of Westview Drive.