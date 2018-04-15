× North Carolina man accused of texting and driving, causing fatal head-on crash

GASTONIA, N.C. – A North Carolina man is accused of texting and driving, causing a fatal crash after crossing the center line and hitting another car head-on.

WJZY reported that Clarence Gilbert Bailey III, 20, of Gastonia, faces charges in connection to a crash that resulted in the death of Steven Lewis Ward, 58, of Gastonia.

Police said it happened at about 10 p.m. Saturday in Gastonia.

The suspect faces charges including felony death by motor vehicle, felony hit and run, driving while impaired and texting while driving.

He was jailed in Gaston County under a $270,000 bond.