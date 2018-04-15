Nearly 30,000 without power in Guilford County after storms move through the area

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. – Nearly 30,000 people in Guilford County are without power after storms moved through the area on Sunday, with a tornado in Greensboro.

Duke Energy’s website lists more than 29,000 people in Guilford County without power, which is not expected to be restored until 8 p.m.

The eastern portion of the Piedmont remains under a tornado watch until 11 p.m., while the western portion remains under a flash flood watch through the evening.

There have been numerous reports of trees down, including one that fell on a car on Cone Boulevard in Greensboro.

A tree also toppled in Winston-Salem on Sunday, closing a road and knocking out power to residents in the 300 block of Westview Drive.