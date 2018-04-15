Multiple schools are closed in Greensboro on Monday after a deadly storm hit the area on Sunday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. – Multiple schools are closed in Greensboro after a deadly storm hit the area on Sunday, leaving buildings damaged, trees down and thousands without power.

The schools that are closed on Monday include Dudley High School, The Academy at Lincoln, Brown Summit Middle, Hairston Middle School, Gateway Education Center, Bessemer Elementary School, Brown Summit and Hampton Elementary School.

Guilford County Schools Superintendent Sharon Contreras read a full list of the closed schools that can be viewed in the video above.

Multiple schools in Greensboro sustained damage and one school, Hampton Elementary, sustained significant damage.

Authorities said 25,000 homes and businesses are without power in Guilford County due to transmission line damage in the northeast part of the county.