Live blog: Deadly storm moves through Triad; 1 dead in Greensboro, homes damaged and trees down

GREENSBORO, N.C. – One person has died after storms and a tornado moved through Greensboro on Sunday, leaving damaged homes, trees down and thousands without power.

The victim was a motorist hit by a tree on the corner of Summit Avenue and East Cone Boulevard.

A tornado moved through Greensboro on Sunday afternoon, prompting a tornado warning that expired at 5:30 p.m.

Nearly 30,000 people are without power throughout Guilford County and it is not expected to be restored until 11:30 p.m. Sunday.

There have been numerous reports of trees down, including one that fell on a car on Cone Boulevard in Greensboro.

Hampton Elementary School in east Greensboro was significantly damaged.

A tree also toppled in a Winston-Salem neighborhood on Sunday, closing a road and knocking out power.