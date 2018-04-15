× Krispy Kreme faces another lawsuit over fruit-flavored doughnuts

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A third consumer in California is suing Krispy Kreme Doughnuts Inc., trying to prove the company misleads customers about the nutritional content of fruit and maple fillings in several products, according to the Winston-Salem Journal.

The lawsuit was filed April 6 by Irina Agajanyan with a request for class-action status. The complaint, as the other two were, was filed in U.S. District Court for the Central District of California.

The November 2016 lawsuit by Jason Saidian and October 2017 lawsuit by Jacquline Salem were both voluntarily dismissed, including Salem’s complaint just a day later.

At the heart of the three complaints is the plaintiffs’ claims that Krispy Kreme knowingly sells fruit- and maple-flavored doughnuts that do not include “real ingredients.”

The three lawsuits focused on California’s false-advertising laws, along with claims of breach of contract, common law fraud, intentional misrepresentation and negligent misrepresentation.

