Tornado, flash flood watches issued for several counties in the Piedmont on Sunday afternoon

A tornado watch and a flash flood watch has been issued for several counties across the Piedmont.

A tornado watch went into effect shortly after noon Sunday for Alleghany, Davie, Iredell, Rowan, Surry, Yadkin and Wilkes counties and expires at 7 p.m.

The flash flood watch for Davidson, Forsyth, Guilford and Randolph counties goes into effect at 2 p.m. and will last throughout the evening, according to the National Weather Service.

Heavy showers and storms will cross the region Sunday afternoon into this evening, ahead of a strong cold front.

Rainfall rates of 1 to 2 inches per hour are possible with a potential storm total rainfall of 2 to 3 inches.

This may lead to flash flooding, especially in urban and poor drainage areas around the Triad.

Along with the possibility of flash flooding, there is a chance of damaging winds, hail and an isolated tornado.