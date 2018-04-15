× FAA Tower at the Charlotte Douglas International Airport evacuated amid tornado warning in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – The FAA Tower at the Charlotte Douglas International Airport was temporarily evacuated Sunday as Charlotte is under a tornado warning.

A powerful storm system is bringing a line of heavy rain, lightning, damaging wind, hail and isolated tornadoes to the Charlotte area.

The airport tweeted that the tower had been evacuated Saturday afternoon, but then tweeted shortly before 4 p.m. that the tower has resumed operations.

A tornado watch has been issued for several counties in the Triad including Alamance, Caswell, Davidson, Forsyth, Guilford, Randolph, Rockingham and Stokes counties until 11 p.m. Sunday.

A tornado watch also went into effect shortly after noon Sunday for Alleghany, Davie, Iredell, Rowan, Surry, Yadkin and Wilkes counties. That watch expires at 7 p.m.

Heavy showers and storms will cross the region Sunday afternoon into this evening, ahead of a strong cold front.

Rainfall rates of 1 to 2 inches per hour are possible with a potential storm total rainfall of 2 to 3 inches.

This may lead to flash flooding, especially in urban and poor drainage areas around the Triad.

A tree toppled in a Winston-Salem neighborhood on Sunday, closing a road and knocking out power.

FAA Tower has been evacuated. Please check with your airline on flight status. — CLT Airport (@CLTAirport) April 15, 2018