Day care worker who worked with infants accused of smoking meth on the job

MISSOULA, Mont. – A day care worker who worked with infants is accused of smoking meth on the job.

KRTV reported that Autumn Sienna Heinz, 30, faces charges of endangering the welfare of a child, criminal possession of dangerous drugs and criminal mischief.

The suspect is accused of smoking the drugs in a “drug den” hidden beneath a cabinet in the laundry room in the YMCA Learning Center day car building.

Police said it was locked from the inside so nobody could get in. Authorities found a glass pipe with what appeared to be meth residue and a plastic tube full of white crystals, which tested positive for meth.

The meth fumes permeated the entire building and every room tested positive for meth, including the infant room.

A vent fan in the bathroom was used to try to hide the smell of the smoke, according to police.

Heinz had been a full-time employee for three years and worked in the infant area.

She was jailed under a $30,000 bond and told police she had a history of drug use including heroin and opioid pills, according to KTVQ.