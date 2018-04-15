× At least 5 people injured, 2 seriously, after tree crashes down on wagon at zoo in NC

TROUTMAN, N.C. – At least five people were injured, two with serious injuries, after a tree came crashing down on a wagon at Zootastic Park in Iredell County Saturday afternoon.

Officials told WSOC that 50 people were on the wagon when a 112-foot tree fell over on top of them.

A witness said the wagon’s metal cover collapsed on a woman’s head and a young boy badly injured his leg. Both were rushed to a hospital. At least three others were hurt.

“It all happened too quick,” said witness Owen Parker, who was on the wagon with his wife. “That tree probably weighs 10,000 pounds.”

Scottie Brown, the park’s owner, said the tree trunk landed in between two wagons and avoided direct contact with the wagon that was struck.

“If it would’ve been two feet farther forward or two feet backward, it would’ve landed on the wagon and it would’ve killed somebody,” Brown said.

Brown isn’t sure why the tree fell, but he said at least 10,000 people took a wagon on the two-day stretch on Saturday.

Zootastic is a privately-owned zoo in Troutman. Wagon rides run daily at the park.