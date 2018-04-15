1 dead after storms leave homes damaged, trees down and thousands without power in Greensboro

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. – One person has died after storms and a tornado moved through Greensboro on Sunday, leaving damaged homes, trees down and thousands without power.

The victim was a motorist who was hit by a tree on the corner of Summit Avenue and East Cone Boulevard, according to Greensboro City Manager Jim Westmoreland.

A tornado moved through Greensboro on Sunday afternoon, prompting a tornado warning that expired at 5:30 p.m.

The storm system moved north and a tornado was confirmed in Rockingham County, which prompted a tornado warning there. That warning has also expired.

“The City of Greensboro has suffered major damage in several locations of the city from a confirmed tornado,” Greensboro city officials said in a press release. “There has been a local State of Emergency declared for Guilford County due to damage from the tornado.”

Anybody who needs shelter can go to Glenwood Recreation Center or Dudley High School or the intersection of English and Market and be taken to the shelter.

The American Red Cross will be staffing the shelter at Glenwood Recreation Center at 2010 Coliseum Blvd, according to a city press release.

Nearly 30,000 people are without power throughout Guilford County and it is not expected to be restored until 11:30 p.m. Sunday.

