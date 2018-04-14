× Student at the University of North Carolina at Greensboro tests positive for tuberculosis

GREENSBORO, N.C. – A student at the University of North Carolina at Greensboro tested positive for tuberculosis, according to an email from the school.

Tuberculosis, sometimes called TB, is a disease that generally develops over weeks and months and is curable with medications.

Most people infected with the bacteria that cause tuberculosis don’t have symptoms. When symptoms occur, they usually include cough, weight loss, night sweats and fever.

School officials at UNCG said this is an isolated incident and all classes and activities are continuing as scheduled.

People are only at risk of tuberculosis if they’ve come in direct contact with someone who has it.

The school said the student lives off campus, is complying with home isolation and is being treated.

The university said it is working closely with the Guilford County Health Department and has contacted the affected students and faculty to make sure they are being tested and, if necessary, treated.