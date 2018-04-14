× Silver Alert issued for woman reported missing out of Burlington

BURLINGTON, N.C. – A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing Burlington woman who may be in danger.

An alert was issued early Saturday morning for 56-year-old Deborah Williamson Long, who is believed to be suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment.

Long was last seen at a home at 515 Shepard St. in Burlington, according to the North Carolina Department of Public Safety.

She has been described as a black woman, standing 5’10” and weighing about 210 pounds with medium length brown hair and brown eyes.

Williamson was last seen wearing black pant suit, black cost and black patent leather pumps.

Authorities said she may be in a 2013 gray Hyundai Sonata with a North Carolina plate reading PHN9970.

Anyone with any information on where she is can call Burlington police at (336) 229-3500.