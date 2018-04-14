Severe weather possible starting Sunday afternoon, including heavy rain and damaging wind gusts

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A strong, springtime cold front is moving our way and strong, damaging wind gust, hail, heavy rain and even an isolated tornado will be possible Sunday afternoon and evening.

Sunday morning will be cloudy with a few showers possible. But as we head into Sunday afternoon, the cold front will begin moving across the region.

Strong thunderstorms could be in the Foothills around 3 p.m. The storms will then move across the Triad around 4 p.m. and exit the Piedmont Triad around 11 p.m.

Along with the possibility of damaging winds, hail and an isolated tornado, flash flooding will be possible. The Triad could get 1 to 2 inches of rain by the time the storms move out.

Monday will be breezy and cooler with highs near 60 degrees. The average high for this time of the year is around 70 degrees.

The Piedmont might have to deal with some patchy frost in rural locations with lows in the low to mid-30s early Tuesday morning. Tuesday afternoon will be sunny and warmer with highs near 70 degrees.

Wednesday will be sunny and warm with highs in the upper-70s. It will be cooler on Thursday with lows in the low-to-mid-50s and highs in the lower-70s.

The cool down continues into Friday with lows in the mid-40s and Friday afternoon highs in the upper-60s.