North Carolina deputy shot in the face, chest; authorities looking for teen suspect

HARNETT COUNTY, N.C. – Authorities are looking for a teenager accused of shooting and injuring a North Carolina deputy.

WRAL reported that the Harnett County deputy was taken to Cape Fear Valley Medical Center and is in stable condition after being shot in the face and chest.

The deputy was shoot in a wooded area Saturday evening in Cameron, according to the TV station.

The suspect is a 16-year-old male who is considered armed and dangerous.