Married Bible teacher at Christian school accused of having sex with student in backseat of her car

FORT MYERS, Fla. – A married Christian school teacher is accused of having sex with a student in the backseat of her car.

The News-Press reported that 35-year-old Suzanne Owen was released from jail after posting a $50,000 bail on a custodial sexual battery charge.

Owen was arrested Wednesday and admitted to having sex with a student, according to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office.

The suspect taught at Evangelical Christian School in Fort Myers and allegedly met with a student in a parking lot for sex earlier this month.

One of the suspect’s friends called the sheriff’s office after she suspected that Owen had sex with the student.

Owen’s husband is a soccer coach at the same school and the couple has three children who also attend there, according to the paper.

Owen had worked as an upper school Bible and Spanish teacher.