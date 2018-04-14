× Man found dead with gunshot wounds inside Burlington home

BURLINGTON, N.C. — Police are investigating after a man was found dead with apparent gunshot wounds in a home in Burlington on Friday night.

Colton Kyle Murray, 22, of Burlington, was pronounced dead after officers found him in the sunroom of a home in the 1000 block of Tarleton Ave. shortly after 5:30 p.m.

The victim appeared to have gunshot wounds to the head and torso, according to a Burlington police press release.

Police said Murray did not live at the home but was related to the owner and would visit occasionally.

Anyone with any information can call Burlington police at (336) 229-3500 or anonymously at (336) 229-7100.