Interstate 85 northbound near Archdale exit down to 1 lane after tractor-trailer overturns

ARCHDALE, N.C. – Interstate 85 northbound near the Archdale exit was down to one lane on Saturday morning after a tractor-trailer overturned after a crash with a car.

Nobody was hurt in the wreck, which was first reported at about 7 a.m.

Crews worked to get the tractor-trailer upright as of about 9:30 a.m. The car has already been removed.

There is no word on what caused the crash or when the remaining lanes will reopen. Traffic was backed up for more than a mile as of about 10 a.m.

The tractor-trailer was carrying mirrors, several of which spilled into the roadway.

Crews from Randolph and Guilford counties responded.