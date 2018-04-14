× At least 4 people injured after tree falls on wagon during ride at zoo in North Carolina

TROUTMAN, N.C. – At least four people were injured after a large tree fell on a wagon full of people during a wagon ride at an Iredell County zoo.

WBTV reported that at least 50 people were on the wagon at Zootastic Park when it happened Saturday afternoon.

A child and a woman were both taken to the hospital, the woman in a helicopter and the child in an ambulance, according to the owner of the zoo. There is no word on the other victims.

Authorities did not say what caused the tree to fall or if any animals were hurt. The tree was 100 years old, according to WBTV.

The zoo is at 448 Pilch Road in Troutman and wagon rides run daily.