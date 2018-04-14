Amber Alert issued for abducted teen girl from Georgia believed to be in extreme danger

MONROE, Ga. — Authorities believe a missing 16-year-old teenager was abducted Friday night by a man she was allegedly dating, according to WGCL.

Officials said 19-year-old Steven Tanner Meyer abducted Alyssa Riley Cole from her home in Monroe.

Meyer is believed to be headed toward Arkansas in a dark gray 2002 GMC Yukon with Georgia tag of ALW 3567. An Amber Alert has been issued for Cole.

Meyer may be armed with a .9 millimeter pistol and an AR-15 rifle. Both guns were taken from Cole’s home.

Meyer is described as a white male, 6’4″ and weighing 302 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Alyssa is 5’4″ and weighs 100 pounds with green eyes and long black hair.

The teen left a message saying she was running off with the 19-year-old, according to her parents,

Those with information can call 911 or the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office at (478) 994-7010.