× 206 million eggs from NC farm recalled after salmonella sickens 22 people

HYDE COUNTY, N.C. – More than 200 million eggs that were distributed to several states from a North Carolina farm have been recalled after 22 people illnesses were reported.

The eggs were distributed from Rose Acre Farms in Hyde County and shipped to North Carolina, Florida, Colorado, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Virginia and West Virginia.

Salmonella Braenderup is an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people and others with weakened immune systems, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

Symptoms can include fever, diarrhea, nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain.

The affected eggs are from plant number P-1065 with the Julian date range of 011 through date of 102 printed on either the side portion or the principal side of the carton or package. Click here for a full list of the recalled products.

The Hyde County farm produces 2.3 million eggs a day.

Anyone with any questions can call the company at 1-855-215-5730, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Eastern Standard time.