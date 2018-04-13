Woman declines to sing National Anthem at minor league game because she can’t bring her gun

RENO, Nevada – A woman has declined to sing the National Anthem at a minor league baseball game because she can’t bring her gun inside the stadium.

The Reno Gazette Journal reported that Alishia Wolcott recently turned down the opportunity to sing for the Reno Aces at Greater Nevada Field.

Wolcott had been invited to sing before an upcoming game after she submitted an audition tape in March, according to Fox News.

But when she went to a game Saturday with her husband she said they noticed security including metal detector wands, which she claimed was a new measure this year.

“The primary reason I am a gun owner is because I live in a country where the basis of my liberty and freedom is a God-given right to protect myself from anyone,” she told Fox News. “And I desire to live in such a way that I protect this right all the time, anywhere I go. To put it simply, I want the option to be able to carry my gun. That is the beauty of this liberty, I get the choice whether or not I want to protect myself at any time or place.”

Wolcott has a Glock 43, 9mm pistol and obtained a concealed weapons permit earlier this year.

After she found out about the new measures put in place by the organization, she sent them a letter, which read in part:

“I WILL NOT sing our national anthem at a place that seeks to strip me of my second amendment rights, nor will I be attending any future events at the Ace’s ballpark as long as this is taking place.”

Reno Aces president Eric Edelstein said in a statement to Fox News that the organization “will always place fan safety