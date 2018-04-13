× Will Ferrell injured after 2-car crash in California

ORANGE COUNTY, Calif. — Actor Will Ferrell was taken to the hospital after a two-car crash in California Thursday night, according to TMZ.

The crash happened around 11 p.m. in Orange County when Ferrell’s chauffeur-driven SUV flipped after being sideswiped. Two other passengers were in the vehicle; they were also rushed to the hospital.

Ferrell was seen speaking on his phone while being loaded onto a stretcher. He has since been released from the hospital.

The actor was reportedly returning from a “Funny or Die” event outside San Diego.

Will Ferrell Involved in Serious Two-Car Accident, SUV Flipped Over https://t.co/mVo3J4COAW — TMZ (@TMZ) April 13, 2018