Suspect sought in string of Greensboro business burglaries

GREENSBORO, N.C. – Greensboro police are looking for a man in connection with several burglaries from last week as well as fleeing from police.

James William Edwards 44, is wanted on four counts of breaking and entering, four counts of larceny after breaking and entering, and felony fleeing and eluding among other traffic charges.

On April 7, Greensboro police responded to several burglar alarms from convenience stores. During the investigation of the burglar alarms, police developed Edwards as a suspect. Police located Edwards and attempted a traffic stop but Edwards was able to get away.

Lexington police and Mooresville police are working cases in their jurisdiction that involve Edwards and incidents that occurred in their jurisdiction. Charges are likely forthcoming from their agencies as well.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000